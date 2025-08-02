Seattle fire truck involved in deadly crash

One person is dead following a crash on Aurora Avenue in Seattle early Saturday morning. Southbound SR-99 lanes were shut down for hours, reopening just before noon.

Timeline:

Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 2, officers responded to a crash at North 128th Street and Aurora Ave. North.

Deadly Aurora crash

When police arrived, they said they found the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu dead. The car had been involved in a crash with a ladder truck belonging to the Seattle Fire Department.

No one with the SFD was injured, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Officers said Saturday morning that the fire truck was making a right turn on Aurora Ave. when the driver of the Malibu hit the truck at a high rate of speed while driving southbound.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

