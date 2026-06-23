Security officials deny Seattle layover to Egypt soccer team

The Egyptian national soccer team is back in Spokane after security officials denied their request to fly directly to Seattle from Vancouver following a World Cup match, team officials said.

The World Cup team had planned to stay in Seattle after defeating New Zealand on Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver. The Emerald City is currently gearing up preparations for week 2 of hosting World Cup matches.

What we know:

Egypt is scheduled to play Iran at Seattle Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m., leading to controversy over the match's Pride theme. Team officials stated they wanted to stay in Seattle early to avoid travel fatigue from making multiple flight transfers while preparing for Friday's game.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES - JUNE 15: Romelu Lukaku (9) of Belgium in action against Ramy Rabia of Egypt during the 2026 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group G match between Belgium and Egypt at Lumen Field (Seattle Stadium) in Seattle, Washington, United St (Ercin Erturk / Anadolu / Getty Images) Expand

What we don't know:

According to team statements, officials did not share the specific reasons why local security personnel refused the team's request to travel to and stay in Seattle ahead of schedule.

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