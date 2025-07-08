Historic Seattle cowboy bar faces eviction over dumpster

The Brief Little Red Hen, a Seattle country dive-bar open since 1933, faces eviction due to a disagreement with its landlord over a shared dumpster, which the landlord claims violates lease terms. The landlord, Ruoxi Zhang, cites ongoing difficulties and hopes for a peaceful resolution, while regulars have formed a group called Save the Hen to raise awareness and protect the bar. The bar has until the end of July to vacate, but staff believe their lease allows them to stay until 2030, with shows booked for the rest of the year.



A 90-year-old Seattle staple is facing the possibility of eviction due to a disagreement with their landlord over a dumpster.

Staff said the Little Red Hen opened its doors in 1933. In the late 60s, the country dive-bar known for its music and dancing relocated to its current spot in the Green Lake neighborhood.

In late June, staff and customers found out their current location may also be coming to an unceremonious end.

Eviction threat over a shared dumpster

The backstory:

According to the "notice to termination tenancy," posted by RLD Group LLC, the owners were terminating the Little Red Hen’s month-to-month lease. The letter goes on to say that failing to comply could result in eviction.

"It was very cold seeing a piece of paper saying you’re facing eviction or you’re out of here," said Gage Clark, a patron. "I just couldn’t believe that something like this could happen to a community this loved and supported and well-connected to each other,"he said.

Kyle Snodgrass tells FOX 13 Seattle the issue stems from a disagreement over a dumpster. Snodgrass said the Little Red Hen was allowing other businesses to share the dumpster. According to Snodgrass, the landlord said this was not permitted.

Without the shared cost from the other businesses for the dumpster, Snodgrass tells FOX 13 Seattle it would cost the Little Red Hen $40k.

What they're saying:

The landlord, Ruoxi Zhang, owner of RLD Group LLC, tells FOX 13 Seattle the dumpster issue was the final straw in a pattern of ongoing difficulties and hostilities.

Zhang provided a statement that reads:

"Over the past few years, I’ve made repeated efforts to resolve the lease issues constructively, and I remain hopeful that the situation can still be resolved peacefully — including if the tenant is willing to discuss a future lease respectfully and in good faith. I believe a respectful and reasonable resolution is in the best interest of both parties, including the broader community."

Community rallies to save Seattle bar

What's next:

Regulars of the country bar are not waiting around for the issue to fix itself.

"Raise awareness and get the landlords to know this isn’t just a bar," said Christine Tran. "It’s not just a dive bar that people don’t care about. To let them know that we are here, and they can’t get rid of us," she added.

Tran and several other regulars have created a group called Save the Hen.

Clark tells FOX 13 Seattle a business with so many stories deserves to be honored.

"We’re looking at ways that we can get this officially protected as a historic place and a historic business," he said.

According to the notice, the Little Red Hen has until the end of July to vacate or face eviction.

Snodgrass tells FOX 13 Seattle they have shows booked for the rest of the year, and believe their lease allows them to stay until at least 2030.

