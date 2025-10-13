Seattle Mariners fans celebrate ALCS Game 1 victory

If Sundays are for praying, the fans at Victory Hall definitely did some of their own Sunday evening as they watched the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS series.

"We’re going to pull it out for sure. It’s going to be tight, but we got it, I believe," said Tiffany, Mariners fan.

The Trident traveled through the crowd.

"It’s a lot heavier than you think. I can’t believe they let them take it. It’s a lot bigger in person," said Jacob, another fan.

The Hall was packed with hundreds of the Mariners faithful.

"Worth it to fly here. It is 100% worth it to be here with these people," said Everett, a fan from Spokane.

Everett said he flew to Seattle to attend the watch party at Victory Hall with his family.

"It’s been great. I’m happy to be here," said Everett. "I’m 22, born in 2003. This is the first time the Mariners made the ALCS in my lifetime. I’m so happy about everything they accomplished."

Humpy the Salmon mascot joined in the chorus of praise when the Mariners got on the board Sunday night.

The fish is fresh off a win of his own after the pink salmon managed his first win in the Salmon run foot race in ALDS Game 5 against the Tigers in the 15th inning.

Some also put their faith in the power of the cloth, like Jacob Nestegard.

"Every time I’ve won these Mariners shorts they’ve won a playoff game," said Nestegard.

His shorts are pictured below.

