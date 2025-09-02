Seattle nonprofit searching for a home after bus crash
SEATTLE - More than a year and a half ago, a King County Metro Bus smashed through the wall of a nonprofit with dozens of kids inside.
The cleanup is long over, but the damage to the organization "Skate Like a Girl" remains.
Lasting damage
Why you should care:
"It’s a really devastating thing to experience as a shoestring nonprofit to try and pull it back together," said Kristin Ebeling, executive director of Skate Like a Girl. "We kind of thought someone would come through and say, ‘We have a warehouse – come through and activate it until we get a tenant,’" she added.
"Skate Like a Girl" is a local nonprofit that works to empower kids and teens, specifically women and trans people, through skateboarding.
For about six months, they had access to a warehouse near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.
The nonprofit was gifted the space and used the facility not just for skateboarding, but as a safe space for kids.
However, Ebeling tells FOX 13 Seattle they have not been able to find a space that meets their needs to replace the location damaged by the bus.
"I’m hopeful we’ll get there, but it’s going to be a little slower than we envisioned," said Ebeling.
"Skate Like a Girl" works with 500 kids and teens in Seattle each week. All of their programs are free or low-cost, and they also provide scholarships, skateboards, and protective gear when needed.
What you can do:
The organization is looking for the following in a new building:
- Affordable, free, or some type of trade
- Ideally in Central District, located on public transportation lines
- 2000 square foot minimum space with concrete floors
- Ceiling height of 15 feet
- Basic amenities including heat, power, and a bathroom
- Loading bay so that our gear can be transported to and from programs
- Flexible access, including evenings and weekends
- Secure parking
If you are interested in helping out, you can donate to Skate Like a Girl or sign up to volunteer.
