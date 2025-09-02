Seattle nonprofit searching for a home after bus crash

The Brief Over a year and a half ago, a King County Metro Bus crashed into the nonprofit "Skate Like a Girl," causing lasting damage and leaving them without a suitable space for their programs. Skate Like a Girl, which empowers kids and teens through skateboarding, is seeking a new space with specific requirements, including affordability, accessibility, and adequate facilities. The nonprofit serves 500 kids weekly with free or low-cost programs and is seeking donations and volunteers to support their mission.



More than a year and a half ago, a King County Metro Bus smashed through the wall of a nonprofit with dozens of kids inside.

The cleanup is long over, but the damage to the organization "Skate Like a Girl" remains.

Lasting damage

Why you should care:

"It’s a really devastating thing to experience as a shoestring nonprofit to try and pull it back together," said Kristin Ebeling, executive director of Skate Like a Girl. "We kind of thought someone would come through and say, ‘We have a warehouse – come through and activate it until we get a tenant,’" she added.

"Skate Like a Girl" is a local nonprofit that works to empower kids and teens, specifically women and trans people, through skateboarding.

For about six months, they had access to a warehouse near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The nonprofit was gifted the space and used the facility not just for skateboarding, but as a safe space for kids.

However, Ebeling tells FOX 13 Seattle they have not been able to find a space that meets their needs to replace the location damaged by the bus.

"I’m hopeful we’ll get there, but it’s going to be a little slower than we envisioned," said Ebeling.

"Skate Like a Girl" works with 500 kids and teens in Seattle each week. All of their programs are free or low-cost, and they also provide scholarships, skateboards, and protective gear when needed.

What you can do:

The organization is looking for the following in a new building:

Affordable, free, or some type of trade

Ideally in Central District, located on public transportation lines

2000 square foot minimum space with concrete floors

Ceiling height of 15 feet

Basic amenities including heat, power, and a bathroom

Loading bay so that our gear can be transported to and from programs

Flexible access, including evenings and weekends

Secure parking

If you are interested in helping out, you can donate to Skate Like a Girl or sign up to volunteer.

