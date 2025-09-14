Seattle prepares to host 2025 Parkinson's Optimism Walk

One million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s Disease, and 60,000 of them are right here in the Pacific Northwest, according to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

When is the walk happening?

On Sept. 28, the non-profit is holding its annual Northwest Optimism Walk, which is critical for building community among those impacted by the disease.

What they're saying:

"One of the most important things about having Parkinson’s and living your best life with Parkinson’s is to maintain being active," Heidi Murdock, Fundraising Events Manager for APDA said. She told FOX 13; the walk has been happening for more than 20 years.

This year, there are at least 21 walks happening across the country. Two of those walks are happening here at home. The walk in Seattle is happening on Sept. 28. The following weekend, another Optimism Walk is scheduled for Oct. 4 in Lacey.

"One of the most important things for people living with Parkinson’s is having a community. A lot of times when you get a diagnosis like this, it can be easy to isolate and kind of withdrawal," Murdock said. The Optimism Walk provides a time and place for people impacted by Parkinson’s to come together and meet others who are living in their same shoes.

Dig deeper:

Murdock adds, events like this are crucial as Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease in the world. Someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every six minutes, according to APDA.

This year, the non-profit is honoring a veteran at each of the walks. "We're honoring U.S. army veterans, Wayne Curran in Seattle and Bob Dixon in Lacey," Murdock said. "So, this is a special opportunity to celebrate their service, their strength, their resilience and unwavering dedication to the Parkinson’s community."

It’s free to participate in the walk. To register, click here.

The Source: Information in this article came from the American Parkinson Disease Association's Optimism Walk website, along with original interviews from FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa.

