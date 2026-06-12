Seattle police search for downtown shooting suspect

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street early Friday morning. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition. The SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made.



Seattle police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in downtown early Friday morning.

Man shot in downtown Seattle

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street at around 2:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was treated by officers until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

What we don't know:

According to Seattle police, the suspect fled the scene, heading westbound on Pike Street and northbound through an alley. Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect.

Detectives with the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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