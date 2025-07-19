Seattle Seafair Triathlon 2025: What to know

The 2025 Seafair Triathlon kicks off on Sunday, July 20. The annual event is expected to draw big crowds, and favorable weather conditions this weekend will keep competitors from getting too hot this year. The Boeing Seafair Air Show is just around the corner too, happening August 1-3.

Where does the Seafair triathlon take place?

The race kicks off at Seward Park, south of Downtown Seattle and just across Lake Washington from Mercer Island. It will last from 7 a.m. until noon.

For those looking for parking: spots at the park are reserved for participants, while the surrounding neighborhood will be open to the public. Organizers recommend riding bikes or taking public transit.

Seafair Triathlon 2025 map

Which events are included in the 2025 Seafair Triathlon?

Those participating in this year's race will complete the following events:

Half-mile swim

12.4 mile bike ride

5 kilometer run

Anyone competing in the Super Spring Distance Triathlon will compete in the same events, aside from a change to the running section. They will compete in a quarter-mile swimming sprint instead of a half-mile.

Kids events at the triathlon

There are two events for kids: the Kids Long Course and the Kids Short Course. The first will include: a 100-yard swim, 2-mile bike ride, and 1-mile run. The short course will include: a 50-yard swim, 1-mile bike ride, and 0.5 – .75 mile run.

When can competitors pick up their packets?

Those in the race can still pick up their packets at Seward Park on race day as long as it is before 6:30 a.m. Regular packet pick-up was on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Will there be food at the events?

Race organizers say they will provide water, fruit, and other healthy snacks at the finish line of the race.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seafair organization.

