Seattle to Vashon water taxi adds Saturday sailings

The Brief The King County water taxi is adding Saturday sailings for Vashon starting October 11. Eight extra round-trips will run between Pier 50 and Vashon Ferry Terminal. Pilot program lasts one year; fares are $7 for adults, $6 with Orca card.



The King County water taxi will add Saturday sailings for Vashon next month.

Starting October 11, there will be eight extra round-trips between Pier 50 in downtown Seattle and the Vashon Ferry Terminal.

There will also be an additional sailing on Friday night, leaving Pier 50 at 7:30 p.m.

The Saturday water taxi service is a pilot program that will run for one year, ending October 2026.

Water taxi fares to Vashon are $7 for adults, and $6 if you have an Orca card. Passengers 18 and under ride for free.

