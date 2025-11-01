Seattleites donate food for those who rely on SNAP benefits

One by one, people from across Seattle dropped off bags of food at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday to help their fellow neighbors. Grassroots organization, Cascadia Democratic Action, organized the SNAP to Action Food Drive to collect food for those who rely on SNAP benefits and are now in need.

"Rain or shine, people care," Activist and Cascadia Democratic Action founder Andrew Engleson said. "People need to eat, and we need to care for those people, and this was a way to demonstrate that people care and that we really want to step up and provide a safe haven."

Cascadia Democratic Action organizes grassroots food drive during the government shutdown

From rice, non-perishable items and hygiene products, the group loaded up the items to be delivered to various food banks like Rainier Valley Foodbank and the Jewish Family Service.

What they're saying:

"It’s been so humbling to see people coming out in this rainy weather, but, of course, this is Seattle, people step up no matter what," Engleson said.

Cascadia Democratic Action organizes grassroots food drive during the government shutdown

Eric Kurtz and Trystan Rodewald were among those who showed their support for the community by dropping off food and hygiene products.

"I think it’s times like this when we need community the most and we need to step up for those around us. It’s a shame that our government is not able to keep this going right now, but we should still help our brothers and sisters," Engleson said.

Cascadia Democratic Action organizes grassroots food drive during the government shutdown

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.