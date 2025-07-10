2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting at Motel 6 in Fife, WA

The Brief A shooting at a Motel 6 in Fife early Thursday morning resulted in two people being hospitalized with unknown conditions and five individuals, four men and one woman, taken into custody. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation in the motel's parking lot, and two of those detained are considered primary suspects.



Two people were hospitalized, and one person was arrested after a shooting early Thursday morning at a Motel 6 in Fife.

What we know:

Officers responded to the motel on 20th Street East after reports of a shooting at about 1:20 a.m.

Fife Police Chief Doug Newman said Tacoma police contacted them about the victims because they were found in a car in Tacoma.

The victims, two men, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, and as of 8 a.m., they were in critical condition.

Investigators believe there was a confrontation in the parking lot that ended with a shooting.

Four men and one woman were taken into custody. Since then, one man was arrested and the other four were released from police custody.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting at the motel.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Fife Police Department.

