The Brief Redmond police are investigating after witnesses reported shots being fired inside the downtown Redmond Safeway Monday afternoon. According to witnesses, a male shooter and another man left the area after shots were fired in the store.



What we know:

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the Safeway between Redmond Way and Avondale Way in downtown Redmond.

Police say there was a verbal altercation between the male shooter and another man, and both left the area after shots were fired in the store, witnesses reported.

No one was injured, and Redmond police believe there is no additional threat to the public at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the reported shooting is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Redmond Police Department.

