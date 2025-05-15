SIFF battles global uncertainty and fear through film, community

The Brief The 51st Seattle International Film Festival kicks off Thursday evening. Organizers said the global uncertainty of tariffs and deportations has added concerns for out-of-town filmmakers and visitors. SIFF said they are doubling down this year, providing outlets for voices that have been silenced.



In the current state of uncertainty due to global politics, organizers of the Seattle International Film Festival said they are looking to provide a safe place for creative thought and expression.

On Thursday, festivities kicked off for the 51st Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF). Opening night is expected to bring hundreds of movie lovers to the Paramount Theatre.

While the night is a celebration, organizers said they are aware the current global atmosphere can make it difficult to feel happy.

"We’ve experienced some fear from international guests to come travel here, but we’re also really excited to welcome people from all over," said Megan Garbayo-López, a programmer and education manager at SIFF.

Related article

What they're saying:

SIFF states it is committed to being an anti-racist and anti-oppression organization.

Garbayo-López tells FOX 13 Seattle this year, they are doubling down on their goal to provide outlets to voices that have been silenced.

"What we really hope that the 51st SIFF does is help us, remind us all that we’re all interconnected. Like, my struggle is your struggle. My liberation is deeply tied in everyone else’s liberation," she said.

The film festival will feature movies from about 130 filmmakers from across the world.

Garbayo-López tells us many of the filmmakers are LGBTQ+, BIPOC, or women and nonbinary.

Colleen Thurston’s film "Drowned Land" focuses on the issues that her tribe, the Choctaw Nation, have faced trying to protect their life source, the Kiamichi River, from outsiders.

"People can relate to that. People can relate to having the fear of a larger power, the federal government, removing you from your land, from your community, from your place," said Thurston.

Organizers of SIFF hope audiences are able to open their minds to different viewpoints through the festival, even if it is just for the runtime of a film.

Drowned Land premieres on Friday at 4 p.m. at the SIFF Uptown and plays on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Shoreline Community College theater.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle International Film Festival and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.