SIFF to end operations at Egyptian Theatre in Seattle after 10 years

The Brief SIFF and Seattle Central College have agreed to end SIFF’s lease to operate the historic Egyptian Theatre after a decade. The decision follows the theater’s closure from flood damage in 2024 and a reassessment of SIFF’s financial priorities. SIFF will focus on sustaining its other venues — SIFF Cinema Downtown, SIFF Cinema Uptown, and the SIFF Film Center.



After a decade of managing the Egyptian Theatre, the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) will end its operations at the historic venue, the organization and Seattle Central College announced Thursday.

The decision follows a yearlong closure prompted by flooding in fall 2024 that left the space under repair. During that downtime, both organizations reassessed the future of the venue and the changing arts landscape in Seattle.

Editor Jacqueline Coley (L) and actress Regina Hall speak on stage at the Egyptian Theater on June 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for SIFF)

What they're saying:

"After a lengthy decision process and many discussions, SIFF and Seattle Central have mutually decided to end SIFF’s current lease at the Egyptian," said SIFF Executive Director Tom Mara. "Since the fall of 2024, much has changed for SIFF, our city, and the arts industry at large. For many months we prioritized finding a path to reopen this beloved venue. SIFF is currently prioritizing financial and operational sustainability above all else so the organization can continue the expansive programming offered at our additional three venues: SIFF Cinema Downtown, SIFF Cinema Uptown, and the SIFF Film Center."

Seattle Central College said it was proud to have hosted SIFF in the Fine Arts Building for more than 10 years.

"Our focus remains on how our facilities, including this space, can best support our students and the college’s mission," the college said in a statement. "We’re proud to have been part of SIFF’s story and thankful for their stewardship of this space."

The backstory:

According to SIFF, the decision reflects the realities of arts funding and the resources required to maintain an aging, historic theater. The organization said that while the Egyptian holds deep cultural significance, reopening it was not financially sustainable.

"The Egyptian Theatre has been an integral part of SIFF’s identity for nearly 50 years, and especially the last decade," Mara said. "Its absence has already been deeply felt, and this decision was not made lightly. We are incredibly grateful to Seattle Central for their partnership, and to every audience member who walked through the doors since we began operating the Egyptian in 2014."

The Landmark Theatre Company which previously owned the theatre shut it down in 2013.

Mara encouraged the community to continue supporting local theaters and arts organizations.

"To our community: You are the heart of SIFF. As we turn this page, we ask you to continue showing up for the arts, not just by attending screenings, but by supporting your local nonprofit theaters. Your generosity helps keep spaces like this alive."

