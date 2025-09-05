SILVER Alert activated for man who left Seattle VA Hospital

The Brief A SILVER Alert has been activated for a 76-year-old man last seen leaving the Seattle VA Hospital on Thursday. Dennis Markey is 5'9", 180 pounds, has gray hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a tan coat, blue button up shirt, dark pants and black shoes. If you see Markey, please call 911.



The Washington State Patrol has activated a SILVER Alert for a missing man who was last seen leaving the VA Hospital in Seattle.

Dennis Markey, 76, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday near the VA Hospital on South Columbian Way.

WSP says Markey has diminished decision-making capacity and may not be able to return to safety without assistance.

Markey is described as 5'9", 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a tan coat, blue button up shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

If you see Markey, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

