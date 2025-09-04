Man charged in string of high-profile Seattle celebrity home invasions, robberies

The Brief Patrick Maisonet faces 10 felony charges for burglaries at homes of Seattle athletes and rapper Macklemore. Maisonet was arrested after stolen goods were found at a South Seattle jewelry store, with his bail now set at over $2.2 million. Co-defendant Earl Henderson Riley IV remains in jail, charged in related burglaries, including Julio Rodriguez's home.



A man already accused in the home invasion robbery of Seattle rapper Macklemore's home has now been charged in connection with the burglaries of several other high-profile Seattle athletes' homes.

The backstory:

Patrick Maisonet, a 29-year-old Renton man, is charged with 10 felony crimes, including:

First-degree robbery and residential burglary at the home of Baseball and Mariners Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki's home

Two counts of residential burglary at the home of Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo's home

First-degree robbery and residential burglary at the home of former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman's home

First-degree robbery and burglary at the home of musician Macklemore's home

Residential burglary of a Renton home

Maisonet was arrested after investigators discovered stolen goods at a South Seattle jewelry store. Prosecutors have already charged Maisonet in connection to a 2024 Seattle robbery case and a Bellevue jewelry store robbery. He remains in jail, now on over $2.2 million bail.

Patrick Maisonet in court

Dig deeper:

Maisonet's co-defendant, Earl Henderson Riley IV, was previously charged in five felony crimes, including the home invasion burglary of Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Riley pleaded not guilty to his charges on June 30 and remains in jail. Both Riley and Maisonet are charged in the March 28 burglary of Luis Castillo's home.

Renton police released surveillance video allegedly showing Maisonet attempting to steal a safe from a home in Renton.

What's next:

Maisonet is expected back in court for arraignment on Sept. 9 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Renton Police Department and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

