Smash-and-grab damages vape shop in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

The Brief A vape shop in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood was hit in a smash-and-grab around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. A neighbor captured video of 5 suspects loading up merchandise into a getaway car. No injuries were reported, and the building was deemed structurally safe.



A vape shop in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood was heavily damaged in a smash-and-grab burglary early Wednesday morning, police said.

The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. along Second Avenue between Battery and Wall streets, when several people used a car to ram into the storefront.

What they're saying:

A neighbor who lives across the street told FOX 13 they were awakened by loud crashing sounds and saw the crime unfold from their balcony. They shared video showing at least five suspects loading items into a getaway car before speeding off down Second Avenue.

What we know:

Seattle police said the suspects did not appear to have weapons, but ran to their car and drove off when they saw a security guard nearby. Officers later learned that the vehicle used to ram the building was from Kent and appeared to be an unreported stolen vehicle. Investigators said the ignition had been tampered with so it could start without a key.

The Seattle Fire Department was called to check the integrity of the building and determined it was not at risk of collapse, despite the damage.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to identify the suspects. The shop's owners are assessing the damage and determining what merchandise was taken.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

