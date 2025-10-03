Spike strips stop I-5 driver arrested for DUI in King County, WA

A police pursuit tamped up traffic complications along I-5 North in southern Seattle on Friday morning. The driver is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Timeline:

The driver initially captured police attention by allegedly speeding and operating between lanes improperly. This is when troopers in King County say the driver sped off toward the Albro Court exit.

Multiple back-up trooper vehicles were then called to the pursuit and eventual resting place of the fleeing car. Troopers were able to stop the driver through the use of spike strips.

The driver was ultimately arrested for eluding law enforcement and driving under the influence.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department blotter.

