Suspect in deadly Spokane shooting arrested in Thurston County, WA

The Brief A 19-year-old suspect wanted in a deadly Spokane shooting was arrested Monday night near a gas station in Lacey, Washington. Dashcam video shows deputies and local police taking the suspect into custody. The Oct. 17 shooting near Gonzaga University left one man dead; another 33-year-old suspect was previously arrested.



A suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Spokane earlier this month was located and arrested in Thurston County on Monday night.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders posted dashcam video showing deputies and local police arresting 19-year-old Marius Valazquez near a Lacey gas station at around 9:55 p.m.

Deadly shooting near Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA

The backstory:

According to the Spokane Police Department, at around 7 p.m. Oct. 17, officers responded to reports of a shooting near East Mission Avenue and North Cincinnati Street – just a few blocks north of Gonzaga University's campus.

Officers quickly found a man with a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts. The victim later died at a local hospital.

Initial information suggested the suspects and the victim were known to each other, indicating it was not a random act of violence.

Timeline:

On Oct. 21, Zachary McGriff, 33, was taken into custody on a felony warrant for probation violations. Detectives later learned he was involved in the deadly shooting near Gonzaga. He is being held at the Spokane County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

On Monday, Oct. 27, the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force received a request for assistance from the Lacey and Olympia police departments to arrest Valazquez, a wanted murder suspect out of Spokane.

According to Sheriff Sanders, law enforcement units spotted him in a vehicle at a gas station in Lacey. Patrol units and K-9 Mac responded. Officers blocked the suspect's vehicle to prevent a high-speed pursuit.

Authorities say the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and threw it on the ground before trying to run away.

After giving K-9 announcements, the suspect surrendered to police.

What they're saying:

"Nice job by all of the involved agencies to get a murder suspect off of our streets," Sheriff Sanders wrote on social media.

What you can do:

In Spokane, detectives are still asking people who live near where the incident occurred to check for possible video evidence. Anyone with video is asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and the Spokane Police Department.

