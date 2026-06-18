Tacoma, WA mother frustrated after World Cup tickets never arrive

The Brief Ticket buyers, including a family who purchased seats in December, were locked out of Monday's Belgium-Egypt match at Seattle Stadium after their tickets never appeared in their accounts, despite hours spent contacting StubHub customer service. StubHub failed to provide a promised refund an hour before kickoff, leaving some parents forced to send their kids inside while they watched from a nearby bar. StubHub blamed the issues on the event organizer's poor technology infrastructure, recent transfer restrictions, and an app launched just a month before the game.



Thousands of fans packed into Seattle Stadium on Monday for the Belgium-Egypt international soccer match, but some ticket holders say they never made it through the gates.

Tacoma resident, Lara Herrmann said she spent hundreds of dollars on tickets she purchased on StubHub as a Christmas gift for her family, only to find they never appeared in her account before kickoff.

"We purchased them in December of last year and so when we weren’t getting the tickets. We finally had to call and go, ‘Hey, we're not getting our tickets,’" explained Herrmann.

Hours spent calling customer service

Herrmann said she became concerned the day before the match when the tickets still had not been transferred. She spent hours trying to get answers from customer service.

"Two hours last night. Three hours today, and they were never transferred to us," she said.

When phone calls failed to resolve the issue, Hermann said she also tried contacting customer service by email.

Despite repeated attempts to get help, she said the problem remained unresolved as kickoff approached.

Email exchange between a Tacoma mom and StubHub customer service.

Last-minute decision at the stadium

Hermann traveled to Seattle with another family to attend the match. With time running out, the group was forced to decide who would be able to attend. The parents ultimately decided to let the kids go into Seattle Stadium, and they opted to go watch at a nearby bar.

"The guarantee was, if we did not receive our tickets an hour before the game, we would get a refund. No refund, nothing — it's been silent," said Herrmann. "Every time we called, about six or seven times, they said they’re going to elevate it up."

StubHub points to event technology issues

FOX 13 reached out to StubHub seeking answers about Herrmann's experience.

The resale marketplace did not answer specific questions about her situation but provided a statement blaming a combination of technology and ticket-transfer issues.

"Many of the issues fans are facing trace back to the event organizer’s poor technology infrastructure, newly-announced transfer restrictions, and a new app that was launched just a month ago ahead of such a major event," the statement read in part. "All of these decisions by the event organizer have created significant confusion and delays for fans."

It remains unclear how many fans were affected by similar ticket issues during Monday's match.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police chase ends with 5 armed robbery suspects in custody on SR-99

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks shows in Seattle

Going swimming? High-bacteria levels, multiple drownings in western WA water

Seattle reviews FIFA World Cup 2026 transit options after post-match congestion

Seattle student wins Doodle for Google, redirects $50K prize

WA Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old boy, search continues for suspect

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.