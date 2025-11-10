Tacoma woman charged with animal cruelty after 73 cats found in U-Haul

The Brief Pierce County prosecutors charged Naomi Erma Harrison, 39, with 11 counts of animal cruelty after officers found dozens of cats in a U-Haul truck outside a Tacoma Motel 6. Authorities recovered 73 cats, 10 of them dead, and reported the animals had no food, water, or ventilation inside the vehicle. Harrison was arrested at the scene, and prosecutors say probable cause exists for up to 63 total counts of animal cruelty.



A Tacoma woman faces 11 counts of animal cruelty after police said they found 73 cats, including 10 that were dead, in a U-Haul truck parked outside a Motel 6 earlier this month.

What we know:

According to charging documents filed Nov. 10 in Pierce County Superior Court, Naomi Erma Harrison, 39, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree animal cruelty and one count of second-degree animal cruelty.

Prosecutors allege the animals suffered from starvation, dehydration or exposure to extreme conditions on or about Nov. 7, 2025.

Naomi Erma Harrison (FOX 13 Seattle)

Probable cause documents said Tacoma police were called to the motel on S. 76th Street to assist Animal Control after a report of a U-Haul "reportedly full of cats."

When officers arrived, they found a 15-foot U-Haul with dozens of cats in the front cab and more inside the truck’s cargo area. An animal control officer reported finding multiple deceased cats, describing them as "emaciated" and "stepping on the deceased cats."

What they're saying:

"The remaining cats were agitated, very wet with urine, and stepping on the deceased cats," the report said. Officers also noted there was no food or water inside the vehicle and a strong odor of urine and waste.

Harrison came down the stairs of the motel and identified herself as the truck’s owner, according to police. She was detained at the scene and later booked into the Pierce County Corrections Jail. Her 15-year-old son was found in a motel room that also contained a dog, two turtles and two kittens, police wrote.

By the numbers:

In total, 73 cats were removed from the vehicle. Ten were dead, and the rest were described as malnourished. The surviving cats were taken to the Tacoma Humane Society for treatment, and several required emergency veterinary care.

Wasankari wrote that probable cause existed for as many as 63 counts of animal cruelty, though 11 were filed initially.

Each first-degree animal cruelty charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, along with a lifetime ban on owning animals.

What's next:

Harrison’s arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

