Teen hospitalized, undergoes emergency surgery after drive-by shooting in Everett

A 17-year-old was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting that happened in Everett Saturday afternoon.

Snohomish County deputies say the shooting happened on 124th St. SW near 5th Ave. W

Officers responded to the scene and located a young man with multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, and he is expected to survive.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says two men were seen fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with Desera Luxmore, a woman who lives in the area. She said she was in her car with friends when they heard gunshots.

"Just drove down this road and we were turning instantly left into our girlfriend's neighborhood, and at that moment we heard ‘pow, pow pow!’ And I turned to my passengers and said, ‘That was not a firework, that was gunfire.’ It's just sad, it's just sad that this is what it's come to," Luxmore said.

This incident remains under investigation. There is currently no description available of the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office at 425-407-3999.

