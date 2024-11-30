Toy drive in Lacey, WA will benefit kids, families spending holidays in hospitals

The Lacey Police Department is hosting a toy collection drive at a local Walmart over the weekend.

People wishing to drop off new toys for kids and families can do so at the Walmart on Galaxy Drive off Martin Way East.

Donated toys will go to children and their families spending the holidays in the hospital, along with the Ronald McDonald houses in Oregon and Washington.

