Tukwila police: Google, AI pushing fake fireworks show causing confusion in WA

Police in Tukwila say Google and AI tools are picking up on old events and confusing the public.

The search engine is reportedly pushing a 2017 fireworks show this year. The issue compounding this confusion is there isn't any Tukwila sponsored show at all in 2025.

TPD took to social media to remind residents that there is no city sponsored fireworks show and the one being pushed at Fort Dent is eight years old.

What they're saying:

"Fireworks purchased at the vendor stands within Tukwila are legal and may be used within the limits. All other fireworks purchased outside of the city are illegal to be used within the city. All fireworks are banned from use on city property or in Tukwila parks however," TPD said in a statement.

More information on where you can watch fireworks in the greater-Seattle area..

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tukwila Police Department.

