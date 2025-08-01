The Brief Pierce County authorities are seeking a man and woman after a failed towing attempt damaged a University Place business. Surveillance video shows the suspects repeatedly crashing a car into Pho and Teriyaki after multiple towing attempts. Deputies are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run and ask for the public's help identifying the suspects and vehicle.



Pierce County authorities are looking for a man and woman that smashed up a University Place business during a failed towing attempt.

The backstory:

Surveillance video shows a man in a white Honda Pilot at an AutoZone parking lot coming to tow a broken-down vehicle. He tries pulling the car with a tow strap, but it snaps as he reaches the other end of the lot.

As the driver tries to hook it up again, the car starts barreling down the parking lot, with the man racing alongside it and trying to stop the car before it plows right into the lobby of Pho and Teriyaki.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"Just when you think it couldn't get worse, it becomes a lot worse," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The driver then backs up to try and tow it again, but just like before, the tow strap breaks and sends the car crashing into Pho and Teriyaki again.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

On the final attempt, the man uses a longer tow strap and starts dragging the car through the parking lot. However, the suspects appear to give up after the vehicle gets stuck along a retention wall and curb, abandoning it.

"It finally gets stuck against a retention wall and a curb, and that tow strap breaks a third time. And essentially at that point, I think the driver and his female passenger realize that this is a total loss at this point. They flee the scene," said Deputy Cappetto.

Pierce County deputies are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run collision, and are asking for the public's help to identify the driver and his female passenger, along with the white Honda Pilot.

"The lesson that we really want the public to learn is that there are proper ways to tow a vehicle and safe ways to tow a vehicle. And if you don't know how to do that, you could reach out to any tow company or the sheriff's office. We can provide you resources on how to do that," Deputy Cappetto said.

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, deputies ask you submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County. You can remain anonymous.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

U District shooting: Seattle Pastor says parishioner was killed near steps of church

Best free spots to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

Suspected Tukwila Costco killer appears in court

Detectives suspect connection between 4 arsons in South Seattle

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

Seattle Mariners fully chasing World Series after Eugenio Suárez trade

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.