Video shows tunnel used to break into WA Starbucks

The Brief Burglars broke into a Kingston Starbucks by tunneling through a bathroom wall from a vacant shop next door. The thieves ransacked the store, targeting cash drawers and attempting to access a safe. Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies are investigating, but no suspect information is available yet.



Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after burglars broke into a Starbucks by tunneling through a bathroom wall.

What we know:

The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8 at the Starbucks along Northeast State Highway 104 and Miller Bay Road Northeast in Kingston.

Deputies quickly determined that the thieves tunneled into the business by breaking a hole through a vacant shop next door.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ via Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

The burglars ransacked the Starbucks, going through cash drawers, cutting computer cables, and attempting to break into a safe.

What we don't know:

No suspect information is available yet. Starbucks employees are still calculating the cost of losses and damages.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.