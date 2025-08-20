WA's first In-N-Out in Ridgefield opens 2 hours early

The Brief The first In-N-Out restaurant in Washington opened two hours early Wednesday, with hundreds of eager customers waiting at the new Ridgefield location. Anticipation for the opening was high, with more than a dozen cars lining up overnight; the restaurant will operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., extending to 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. In-N-Out's expansion into Washington marks its presence in 10 states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, and now Washington, with the Ridgefield location employing approximately 80 associates.



Washington's first In-N-Out restaurant was set to open at 10:30 am Wednesday, but with hundreds in n of people waiting at the new location, the restaurant opened two hours early.

More than a dozen cars started lining up overnight in anticipation of the new location, which is just north of Vancouver, in Ridgefield.

The location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

In-N-Out currently has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho and now Washington.

The Ridgefield In-N-Out location began hiring in early June, with approximately 80 associates upon opening, according to a press release.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from In-N-Out Burger and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

