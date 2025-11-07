Mineral, WA mother arrested for death of 3-month-old in meth investigation

Lewis County deputies arrested a mother in Mineral, Washington for the death of her 3-and-half-month-old daughter in October.

The backstory:

On Oct. 22, the infant was taken by ambulance from a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Mineral. After her death, an autopsy revealed she had methamphetamine in her system, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators received the autopsy results and acquired a search warrant on Thursday, Nov. 6. This is when deputies returned to the Mineral residence and arrested a 31-year-old woman for controlled substance homicide. Multiple other children in the home were then put into protective custody with Child Protective Services.

What you can do:

The LCSO asks anyone with possible information about the incident to call their office at 360-748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

