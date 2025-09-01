White Center, WA woman hit by stray bullet

A woman was injured in a shooting late Sunday night in White Center. Initial reports reveal she was an innocent bystander.

Gunfire erupted in the area of 10th Avenue SW just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 31. The King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center then received multiple 911 calls reporting "shots heard."

Deputies say they arrived at the scene to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to an extremity. They applied a tourniquet and secured the area for medics, who transported her to a local hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

White Center shooting

While early calls suggested a drive-by shooting, a more thorough investigation appears to show that the gunfire likely originated from a neighborhood dispute. Deputies in White Center say a man fired a handgun at a loud vehicle after an argument with its occupants, who allegedly fired back before fleeing the scene.

The woman, an uninvolved bystander, was struck during the exchange.

The suspected shooter was arrested without incident and booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault due to his reckless gunfire. The case remains open and under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from King County's acting Public Information Officer Deputy Mike Mellis.

