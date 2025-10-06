Woman arrested in Seattle for blowing drug smoke in baby's face

The Brief A woman was arrested in Seattle for allegedly blowing narcotic smoke in her baby's face and assaulting an officer. Witnesses reported the baby was tossed into a stroller and found half-naked, prompting police intervention. The woman faces multiple charges, and the baby is now under Child Protective Services' care.



Seattle police arrested a woman after multiple witnesses reported seeing her blowing smoke in her baby's face, and for allegedly assaulting an officer when confronted.

What we know:

Several 911 calls came in about a 39-year-old that was "smoking narcotics out of tinfoil and blowing the smoke into the baby's face." Witnesses also claimed she tossed the infant into a stroller.

Seattle police officers located the woman and her baby in South Seattle on 33rd Avenue South off Rainier Avenue South.

Officers said the woman was lying on the ground and holding the baby, who was half-naked and not wearing a diaper. Police noted the child did not appear to be moving, and the woman had tinfoil around her, along with burnt tinfoil in her bag, consistent with drug use.

The baby started kicking its legs after officers nudged the woman awake. The woman soon became combative, threatening first responders and declining assistance from officers, according to SPD.

She allegedly threatened to assault Seattle firefighters as they evaluated the child, and kicked an officer in the leg several times, causing minor injuries. One of the woman's legs was a metal prosthetic, police added.

The woman was arrested for investigation of reckless endangerment and assault. She also had pending warrants for assault, property destruction, vehicle trespassing, theft, and making a false statement to a public servant.

She was booked into the King County Jail, and the baby is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

