Innocent driver killed after suspect fleeing Pierce County, WA deputy crashes into car

A woman was killed Wednesday morning after a suspect fleeing a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy crashed into her vehicle at a Parkland intersection, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 9:25 a.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a driver wanted on a state Department of Corrections felony warrant. The suspect fled from the attempted traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

About 10 blocks away, the suspect’s vehicle ran a red light at 112th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South, colliding with another car that was passing through the intersection on a green light.

The female driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The suspect driver was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

What's next:

The Washington State Patrol will take over the investigation.

The intersection remained closed for several hours following the crash.

