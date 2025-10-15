WSP seeks driver in deadly Pierce County, WA, hit-and-run

The Brief A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Pierce County last Friday. The WSP says it happened on SR-7 near B Street East between 11 p.m. and midnight. Troopers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.



The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Pierce County last Friday.

According to the WSP, a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing SR-7 near B Street East between 11 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 10.

Authorities said the driver didn't stop at the scene or call 911. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

"WSP Detectives are actively investigating this tragic incident and urge any witnesses who has information about the vehicle or suspect to come forward," the WSP wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tessa Schahfer by email at tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at 253-538-3172.

