The Brief A 57-year-old woman was shot in the neck after using an ATM in downtown Renton. The suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s, allegedly shot the victim after stealing her purse. Police are investigating, and the public is advised to avoid the area.



Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the neck after using an ATM in downtown Renton Friday night.

What we know:

It happened at the Bank of America on Burnett Avenue South and South 3rd Street at around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a 57-year-old woman was shot in the neck area by a man after using the ATM. The woman was later taken to a hospital, with her current condition unknown.

Renton police say witnesses described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s, wearing all red clothing.

The suspect allegedly tried to steal the victim's purse, and shot the victim after a brief struggle.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing. The public is advised to avoid the area as detectives process the scene.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Traveling through SEA Airport during US government shutdown? Here's what to know

WA's Labor Mountain Fire burns through $1M in tax dollars per day

WWII-era grenade brought into Tacoma, WA police headquarters for disposal

Judge dismisses lawsuit over naked baby on Nirvana album cover

Idaho judge bars the release of graphic photos from crime scene where Bryan Kohberger killed 4

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.