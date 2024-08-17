Final chance to see Woodland Park Zoo's last Malayan tapir in Seattle
SEATTLE - The last remaining Malayan tapir at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo is about to make a big move.
Ulan's last day at the Seattle facility will be August 27. After that, she will be heading to Chaffee Zoo in California.
She is going to the Fresno facility to meet up with a male companion, a move the zoo says is recommended by the Malayan Tapir Species Survival Plan.
Once she is gone, Woodland Park says their 30-year-old tapir exhibit will undergo a series of upgrades and refreshments to better serve guests and animals in the future.
More information about the move can be found on this Woodland Park Zoo page.
