The Brief Woodland Park Zoo euthanized Angin, a 15-year-old Malayan tiger, due to declining health despite treatment efforts. Angin was known for his majestic presence and love for water, leaving a lasting impression on guests and staff. Malayan tigers are critically endangered, with Woodland Park Zoo involved in conservation efforts.



Woodland Park Zoo announced the loss of Angin, a 15-year-old male Malayan tiger, who they say was euthanized due to a significant decline in health and quality of life.

Zoo officials report making the decision after observing Angin's deteriorating mobility and appetite over the span of several months.

Woodland Park Zoo photo of Malayan Tiger

Timeline:

A statement from the zoo heading into the weekend states that Angin underwent an examination and was prescribed analgesic medications. However, further decline prompted a follow-up exam and MRI during the summer, revealing severe, degenerative changes to the bones of his neck, causing inflammation and pain. The zoo's animal health team adjusted his treatment plan accordingly.

What they're saying:

"Angin was treated with multiple medications, including anti-inflammatories, muscle relaxants, and analgesics, which he responded favorably to, and his condition initially improved," said Dr. Laura St. Clair, associate veterinarian at Woodland Park Zoo. "Unfortunately, over the past few weeks Angin's condition rapidly declined. We adjusted his medications once more but, sadly, his condition did not improve, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Angin."

What's next:

A postmortem exam will be conducted to further diagnose factors contributing to Angin's condition.

The backstory:

Angin arrived at Woodland Park Zoo last October from Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas. He was the brother of the zoo's other male Malayan tiger, 15-year-old Bumi.

"Angin made a big impression on the zoo community with his majestic presence always stunning guests," said Arden Robert, animal care manager at Woodland Park Zoo. "Angin was a little more reserved than his brother Bumi and had a love for water. Guests, as well as staff, will miss seeing him soaking in the stream in the tiger habitat."

The zoo's female Malayan tiger, 9-year-old Azul, can be seen in the tiger habitat in Banayan Wilds on a rotating schedule with Bumi.

Big picture view:

Malayan tigers are critically endangered, with only about 150 left in the wild. Woodland Park Zoo has partnered with Panthera and Rimba since 2012 to launch the Malayan Tiger Conservation Project, aimed at protecting tigers in and around Taman Negara National Park in Malaysia.

