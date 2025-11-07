'Seattle News Weekly': WA election results, political trends, tax tensions

The Brief In the 13th episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Hana Kim sits down with FOX 13 Political Analyst Sandeep Kaushik to discuss recent political trends in Seattle and Washington as a whole, which includes an increase in progressive Democrats. The episode highlights tensions in Olympia between Democrats, over potential tax increases. The podcast also talks about key local races, including Seattle mayor and King County executive.



Days after the 2025 election on Tuesday, results across Washington state are still trickling in, but tensions are increasing in Olympia over potential big tax increases.

On the 13th episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, political analyst Sandeep Kaushik joins Hana Kim to unpack the results and look ahead to Olympia's next legislative session, where Kaushik says tensions are increasing.

They briefly discuss the race for Seattle Mayor, where, as of Thursday morning, incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell holds a 6% lead over challenger Katie Wilson.

The focus then shifts to the state legislature in Olympia, where Democrats maintain an "almost supermajority," despite Republican efforts to flip two key Senate seats: Legislative District 26 and Legislative District 5. Kaushik says, based on election results, those Republican efforts appear to have been unsuccessful.

With Democrats controlling both the legislative and executive branches, political tensions are increasing within the Democratic Party—specifically between centrist leadership and the increasingly progressive caucuses.

"The real fights in Olympia are happening within the Democratic Party… between the more progressive Democrats and the more kind of centrists or moderate Democrats..." — Sandeep Kaushik

These tensions between Democrats, according to Kaushik, stem from the progressive Democrats pushing for more extensive policy changes, specifically advocating for higher taxes on the wealthy. On the other hand, the more moderate Democrats, which include Gov. Ferguson, are more aligned with a less aggressive tax increase.

The biggest point of contention at the Capitol is how to address the state's budget and where the priorities lie for new revenue. Specifically, they discuss how the more progressive side is pushing for a wealth tax, or high earners' income tax. In the last session, they pushed for a record $9.2 billion tax increase. For the next session, Kaushik says they want to go even further with their high-earners income tax.

Kaushik says an income tax is "ostensibly unconstitutional in Washington state."

On the podcast, they discuss how Governor Ferguson initially ran into conflict with his own party because he opposed the idea of "big tax increases" and sought a different tone than his predecessor. Although he signed off on the $9.2 billion package, the tension remains.

Kaushik brings up the voter fear in this instance.

"If you give Olympia this authority to do this income tax on high earners, there's no guarantee that in a year or two they're not going to lower the thresholds, and you're going to be paying this tax pretty soon." — Sandeep Kaushik

They switch gears and talk about Gov. Ferguson and his conflicts with his own party.

"I think it's been a bumpy ride for him. Obviously that that first legislative session was tough, and I think he left kind of both sides, or all sides of the divide, kind of unhappy." — Sandeep Kaushik on Gov. Bob Ferguson and tensions in Olympia.

The podcast concludes with a brief review of additional key races, including the King County Executive position and the defeat of several moderate and Republican incumbents in Seattle, with notes on the strong progressive ideological shifts.

