'Seattle News Weekly': WA's predicted La Niña winter

Washington is deep into fall, and as temperatures drastically cool, many might be wondering what kind of winter will be shaping up in the coming months — El Niño or La Niña?

On the eleventh episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle anchor Bill Wixey sits down with Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, where they break down what to expect for the weather in the coming winter months.

MacMillan breaks down the difference between El Niño and La Niña years:

La Niña = cooler-than-average tropical eastern Pacific sea-surface temps.

El Niño = warmer-than-average.

Neutral = near average.

"What this does for us is it brings us typically wetter and cooler winters up here to western Washington." — Brian McMillan

MacMillan explains that the trade winds play a key role in forming and maintaining La Niña conditions. These are the steady east-to-west winds that blow across the tropical Pacific Ocean. He says these conditions are something for snowboarders and skiers to look forward to as the winter season progresses.

He also notes that scientists track these temperatures using buoys and satellites to measure how wind strength alters the ocean’s thermal pattern.

"This would be the year to buy the season's pass potentially…" — Brian McMillan on the potentially cooler-than-average winter.

MacMillan says there is a high chance that this season will be a weaker La Niña, although there is no guarantee. If it were a strong La Niña, there would be a high chance of impactful snow. With impactful snow, ski resorts can be dreadful because of the huge impact.

They discuss the probability of snow in the lowlands, which as of now, considering it will not necessarily be a strong La Niña, it is likely that there may not be as much late-season snow.

"I’d say about half of the time [in the last ten winters] we got some big-time snow. I’m talking over 10 inches." — Brian McMillan

The podcast concludes with MacMillan looking ahead to the spring, where he talks about the importance of wetter conditions to help the gardens grow, and potentially provide a strong foundation for a less severe fire season.

