How to watch WSU Cougars vs Oregon State game live

The Washington State Cougars face off against Pac-12 rival Oregon State on Saturday night, with both teams looking to build off recent wins.

This marks the first matchup between the Cougs and Beavers this season, as they'll play again in their final regular season games on Nov. 29. This Saturday's contest is technically a nonconference game, with their next meeting being the Pac-12 Championship.

What time is the WSU-Oregon State game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Oregon State is set for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-Oregon State game?

The Cougars will travel to Corvallis to take on the Beavers at Reser Stadium.

What TV channel is the WSU-Oregon State game on?

The WSU vs. Oregon State game will air on CBS. Live streams of the game are available on the CBS Sports website, the CBS Sports App, and on Paramount+ Premium.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Cougar Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 81 or 385, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

Washington State is coming off a much-needed win over Toledo last week, following two close losses against ranked opponents Ole Miss and Virginia. The Cougars have a 4-4 record after posting wins over Idaho, San Diego State, Colorado State and Toledo.

WSU starting quarterback Zevi Eckhaus threw for 159 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his last game, and rushed for 74 yards with one rushing touchdown. The team rushed for a season-high 162 yards, the fourth-straight game the Cougs have rushed for over 100 yards.

After Oregon State, the Cougars' next matchup is against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15.

