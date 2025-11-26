How to watch WSU Cougars football vs Oregon State

The Brief The Washington State Cougars face the rival Oregon State Beavers in a crucial Pac-12 season finale on Nov. 29. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT at Gesa Field, with the game airing on The CW. A win for WSU would make them bowl eligible for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.



The Washington State Cougars will face the rival Oregon State Beavers in their Pac-12 season finale this weekend.

This game could be seen as the unofficial Pac-12 Championship, as their previous meeting four weeks ago, where Oregon State won 10-7, didn't count towards the conference record.

Washington State wide receiver Tony Freeman (0) catches a touchdown pass in front of James Madison cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Ryan M. K Expand

Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs Oregon State game and how to watch it live.

What time is the WSU-Oregon State game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs Oregon State is set for 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Where is the WSU-Oregon State game?

The Beavers will travel to Pullman to take on the Cougars at Gesa Field.

What TV channel is the WSU-Oregon State game on?

The WSU vs. Oregon State game will air on The CW.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Cougar Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 391 or 390, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

Washington State enters the rivalry game with a 5-6 record, following a tough fourth-quarter loss against No. 20 James Madison. The matchup marked the Cougars' fourth game of the season versus an opponent ranked in the top 25, all of which resulted in losses for WSU.

The Cougars fell short of a comeback against Oregon State in their last meeting on Nov. 1, marking the Beavers' second win on the year.

If the Cougs win this game, they would become bowl eligible for the ninth time in their last 10 seasons.

