Aaron Judge homer in eighth inning hands Seattle Mariners 3-2 loss to Yankees

article

The Brief Aaron Judge's solo home run off Mariners reliever Carlos Vargas in the eighth inning served as the decisive blow in a 3-2 Seattle loss. Paul Goldschmidt hit a pinch-hit home run off Gabe Speier that tied the game in the seventh inning before Judge's go-ahead blast in the eighth. J.P. Crawford was scratched from the lineup due to shoulder tightness.



Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning as the Yankees beat the Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Yankees trailed for most of the contest thanks to a couple strong plays from Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez. The Mariners’ center fielder robbed Trent Grisham of a leadoff home run and then drove in a pair of runs in the third inning.

Seattle starting pitcher Luis Castillo allowed one run on six hits over six innings. But the Yankees evened the score at two apiece in the seventh inning when Paul Goldschmidt delivered a pinch-hit, game-tying home run.

The stage was then set for Judge in the following inning, and MLB’s batting average and home run leader delivered. Judge got a slider from Carlos Vargas (1-3) and pounced.

Reliever Ian Hamilton (1-0) notched his first victory of the year and closer Luke Weaver earned his fourth save of the season.

Key moment

The Mariners had a chance to draw back even in the bottom of the eighth after Judge's solo shot. Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena were aboard for Dylan Moore with one out. But Moore feebly hit the first pitch he saw from reliever Fernando Cruz for a double play, which ended the Mariners’ last real offensive threat.

Key stat

Judge has reached base multiple times in 33 of the Yankees’ 43 games this season, leading all MLB hitters.

Up next

Both the Yankees and Mariners are off Thursday. Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.29 ERA) starts Friday against the Mets. Mariners right-hander Logan Evans (1-1, 6.60) gets the ball Friday to begin a three-game set against the San Diego Padres.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.