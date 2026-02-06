Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori fully participates in practice ahead of Super Bowl

The Brief Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori was a full participant in Friday’s practice after injuring his ankle earlier in the week. Emmanwori missed Thursday’s practice but is listed with no injury designation ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl against New England. The second-round pick has been a key contributor this season and said he expects to play despite the scare during practice.



Seattle Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori was a full participant in Friday's practice, according to a pool report.

Emmanwori, who injured his ankle during Wednesday's practice at San Jose State University ahead of Seattle facing New England in the Super Bowl, joined the defensive backs in drills Friday, according to a pool report.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in San Jose, Calif., ahead of Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Emmanwori did not practice on Thursday. He was listed as a full participant during Friday's practice on the Seahawks' injury report.

"No designation for Nick," coach Mike Macdonald said in a statement. "Turns out he's alive."

On Thursday, Emmanwori explained he was injured while defending a pass on a routine out route during Wednesday's practice. When he landed, he rolled his ankle on the grass. He walked off the field on his own, and Emmanwori said he expected to play on Sunday.

"It just kind of caught me off guard," Emmanwori said Thursday. "Nobody really wants to get hurt or banged up during the Super Bowl week or any week like that. It just kind of caught me off guard."

Emmanwori, a second-round draft pick, appeared in 14 games during the regular season and had 81 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and 11 pass breakups in the regular season. During the playoffs, Emmanwori has a fumble recovery and four passes defensed, including three in the NFC championship game.

