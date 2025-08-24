Raleigh sets record, Gilbert strikes out 13 as Seattle Mariners thump Athletics 11-4

article

Cal Raleigh homered twice to set a new MLB record for catchers in a season, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high 13 batters, and the Seattle Mariners hammered the Athletics 11-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Raleigh homered in back-to-back innings against Sacramento starter Jacob Lopez to first tie, then break, the single-season record for home runs by a primary catcher, which had previously been held by Salvador Perez.

The two blasts from Raleigh helped the Mariners build an early 5-1 lead as Gilbert cruised through the Athletics lineup.

Julio Rodríguez, Josh Naylor and Victor Robles each added a pair of RBI as well as the Mariners chased Lopez from the game before recording a single out in the third inning.

After a lead-off single from Randy Arozarena, Raleigh crushed a middle fastball from Lopez into the upper deck in left field for a 448-foot blast that gave Seattle an early 2-0 lead. Raleigh's 48th of the season matched Perez's record, which was set in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals.

Jacob Wilson briefly trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the second inning. A solo home run off Gilbert into the A's bullpen would be the only run allowed by Gilbert in his start. Five of the first six outs in the game recorded by Gilbert were via strikeout. He would also strike out the side in the fourth inning for Seattle.

Arozarena made it a 3-1 game with two outs in the third inning with an RBI double that scored Jorge Polanco. Then a changeup from Lopez caught too much of the middle of the plate again and Raleigh delivered his record-breaking blast into the A's bullpen for a 5-1 Mariners lead.

Lopez's problems continued into the third inning for Sacramento. He walked Mitch Garver and J.P. Crawford around a single for Polanco to load the bases. Robles then delivered a two-run single to left field that scored Garver and Polanco to give Seattle a 7-1 lead and chase Lopez from the game.

Eduarniel Núñez entered and hit Arozarena with a pitch to load the bases again for Seattle. After a Raleigh strikeout, Rodríguez flared a single to shallow center that scored Crawford and Robles for a 9-1 lead.

Lopez finished with all nine runs on his ledger on six hits and six walks in two-plus innings for the A's.

Gilbert's final three outs in the sixth all came on strikeouts as well to set a new career-high. His prior high of 12 strikeouts came against the San Diego Padres on August 8, 2023.

Carlos Vargas replaced Gilbert and allowed three singles, had a wild pitch, and hit Luis Urias with the bases loaded as the A's made it an 11-3 game. Vargas bounced back with a double play to Shea Langeliers to get out of the jam and blunt any further attempt at a rally.

An RBI groundout from Wilson against Tayler Saucedo in the ninth inning set the final score at 11-4.

