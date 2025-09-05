Seattle Seahawks rule out Uchenna Nwosu ahead of season opener

article

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu won't play in Seattle's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, but the Seahawks are otherwise reasonably healthy for the start of the 2025 campaign.

Nwosu and wide receivers Jake Bobo and Dareke Young were ruled out for Sunday's game. The rest of the roster will be available against the 49ers.

"They should be excited for the opportunity," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "These guys have worked their tails off, and they've earned this opportunity to let it rip."

Nwosu is progressing well in his return from offseason knee surgery. Nwosu passed his physical to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list on August 17, but didn't practice for another week as he was slowly worked back into action. Nwosu was limited in practice all week and will be held out against the 49ers to give him a bit more time to get up to speed.

"It's hard to put a timetable on this guy, because he just keeps beating it," Macdonald said. "He's ahead of schedule. I mean, he looks great. I think we just need some more exposure for him before we go do it for real on Sunday, but he's doing a phenomenal job. He looks good."

Nwosu had surgery on his knee this offseason after injuring it in the preseason last year. He was hurt when Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns delivered a diving block into his leg. He then sustained a torn thigh just 20 snaps into his first game back from the knee injury and was sidelined again.

Bobo hasn't cleared concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head in the final preseason game in Green Bay. He was limited in practice all week and still has a couple steps left before being cleared to return to action.

"He looks good," Macdonald said. "You've got to clear the protocol and he's just in it right now. … Just need to clear a couple more hurdles before we clear him."

Young tweaked his hamstring at practice on Wednesday and was unable to make it back to action. Macdonald said he doesn't anticipate it being a long-term issue, but he's out this week.

"He just tweaked his hammy running a route," Macdonald said.

Right guard Anthony Bradford didn't practice with the team on Thursday with a back injury, but he was back to full participation on Friday. That will allow the Seahawks to keep their starting offensive line together that has worked as a unit for most of the last month.

"I'm excited to see them play," Macdonald said. "They haven't really played together in a live situation, a little bit in the Green Bay practice, (the) Kansas City game. So kind of itching to see them go out there and play for real. Another group that's worked extremely hard, kept their head down, stayed together, practicing the way we want every day. It's just really exciting to see them go out there and play our ball."

Wide receiver Tory Horton is fully cleared to play as well after missing the latter stages of the preseason with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable with a calf injury, which is the same issue he dealt with all last season. He didn't participate in practice on Friday, but told reporters he was fine.

"Nothing serious, I can tell you that," McCaffrey said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "I feel great about where I'm at. Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don't practice, things get blown out of proportion, but like I said, I feel great.

"I'm focused on this week and playing Seattle on Sunday."

In addition to McCaffrey, running back Jordan James (finger) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (ankle) were listed as doubtful for the 49ers.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

