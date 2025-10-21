How to watch 2025 World Series: TV Schedule, streaming, game times

The Brief The 2025 World Series begins Friday, Oct. 24, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays. All games will air on FOX and stream on FOX Sports platforms, including FOX ONE, the FOX Sports app and FOX Deportes. Fans in western Washington can watch every game live on FOX 13 Seattle.



The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

Keep reading for the complete 2025 World Series schedule and how to watch on TV and stream the games live.

World Series schedule 2025

The World Series will follow the traditional best-of-seven format, beginning Friday, Oct. 24. All games will air on FOX. Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played only if necessary.

All World Series games will be at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX, Sportsnet TV in Canada and ESPN Radio. FOX pregame coverage begins each day at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24 (5:00 p.m. PT, FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25 (5:00 p.m. PT, FOX)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27 (5:00 p.m. PT, FOX)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28 (5:00 p.m. PT, FOX)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 29 (5:00 p.m. PT, FOX)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 31 (5:00 p.m. PT, FOX)*

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 1 (5:00 p.m. PT, FOX)*

*If necessary

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) gets ready to throw to double off Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Ty France (2) during the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 8, 2025 at Dodger Stadium in L (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2025 World Series?

The 2025 World Series is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 24, 2025.

How can I watch the World Series?

The 2025 World Series will air nationally on FOX. It will also be available on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, FOX One and FOX Deportes.

How many games are in the World Series?

The World Series is a best-of-seven series. The first team to win four games is crowned champion.

Who won the 2024 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, defeating the New York Yankees four games to one.

Who won the 2024 World Series MVP?

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman earned 2024 World Series MVP honors. Freeman hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs during the series.

Where to find FOX 13 Seattle

If you’re in the Seattle-area and looking to catch the Fall Classic and related coverage, here’s how you can watch via FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ-TV) or channel 22.2 (KZJO-TV simulcast).

FOX 13 Seattle is available via the FOX ONE app (free 7-day trial) and the FOX Sports app (with participating TV provider login).

You can find your local FOX station on livestreaming TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DIRECTV Stream.

Looking ahead

The Dodgers will seek to defend their 2024 championship title as they enter the 2025 World Series against the Blue Jays. The team is aiming for its second consecutive championship and eighth overall in franchise history.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kitsap County, WA deputies arrest parents accused of kidnapping their 7 children

Amazon Web Services outage disrupts global platforms, apps

WSP seeks help finding missing 19-year-old Shelton, WA resident

Brightening Comet A6 Lemmon, Orionid meteor shower welcomes fall sky-gazing season

Cougar Mountain Zoo welcomes new cubs in Issaquah, WA

Tolling changes for WA's State Route 167 in effect

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.AL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.