Beautiful weather for the Mariners games in Seattle

The Brief Mariners games in Seattle will enjoy beautiful weather with first-pitch temperatures in the 60s from today through Saturday, remaining dry until Sunday night. Today will be cooler with improved air quality and mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 60s; fire danger remains elevated in Eastern Washington. Partly sunny skies and highs near 70 are expected Friday, with temperatures in the 70s returning Saturday and Sunday; showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday evening into Monday, with lingering showers through midweek.



We're forecasting beautiful weather for the next several Mariners games in Seattle this weekend. Fans can expect first pitch temperatures in the 60s for the games happening today through Saturday. Dry weather continues until Sunday night.

Beautiful weather is forecast for the next several Mariners games in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, you can plan on noticeably cooler temperatures, better air quality and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Noticeably cooler weather is in store for Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire danger in Washington

Big picture view:

Unfortunately, fire danger is elevated in Eastern Washington today.

Fire danger is lower in Washington compared to the Red Flag Warning posted for Eastern Washington today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For tomorrow, partly sunny skies are on tap with highs approaching 70 in Seattle.

Mild weather is on repeat in Seattle through the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle warms to the 70s this weekend

What's next:

The 70s make a comeback on Saturday and Sunday. Showers are back by Sunday evening. Monday could even feature enough instability to trigger some scattered thunderstorms. Some showers linger Tuesday and Wednesday as highs hover in the mid 60s.

Warm weather is on the way for Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

How WA authorities found Travis Decker's possible remains

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.