Seattle weather: Cooler Thursday with more clouds, highs in the 60s

More sunshine this afternoon with less smoke around the Puget Sound. It was still a little hazy from the local wildfires, which you could see from our Seattle cameras.

More sunshine this afternoon with less smoke into the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It was another day with highs above seasonal average, reaching the low to mid 70s.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Central Washington until further notice due to wildfire smoke. We have been seeing very unhealthy air for Wenatchee and Chelan area.

Clouds will be around to start Thursday as a weak disturbance sweeps through. A mix of sun and clouds through midday, with more clouds again into the evening.

Thursday will be cooler with highs only in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect on Thursday for gusty winds and dry conditions which will increase high fire danger.

We will see more fall-like conditions through the end of the week, including milder temperatures and more clouds. A few showers can't be ruled out for areas to the north Friday and Saturday, but most rain chances return Sunday. Shower chances continue into next week with cooler temperatures.

