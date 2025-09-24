Seattle weather: Winds shift and smoke moves out

The Brief Wednesday in the Puget Sound area will be sunny and mild, with wildfire smoke moving east and high temperatures in the low 70s. Offshore winds will shift to onshore flow, clearing smoke from most areas, except for potential impacts from the Bear Gulch Fire in north Mason County. Cooler temperatures and clouds are expected Thursday, with partly cloudy skies on Friday; rain is anticipated Sunday night into Monday morning.



It will be a sunny and mild Wednesday across the Puget Sound area with wildfire smoke moving out for most areas.

A hazy morning will turn bluer by Wednesday afternoon and evening, as winds shift and wildfire smoke moves east. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

It will be a warm day with decreasing smoke in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Offshore easterly winds will subside this afternoon and onshore flow will kick in, moving wildfire smoke out of most of the Puget Sound area. The exception will be smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire in north Mason County. Some areas could still see air quality impacts from that fire.

Surface level smoke will push east Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will it rain in Seattle?

What's next:

Clouds will roll in Thursday with cool temps, in the mid 60s. Partly skies will be the story on Friday, but we will remain dry.

The next round of rain will hit Sunday night into Monday morning.

The next chance for showers arrives Sunday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

