Seattle weather: Hazy morning, afternoon sun with highs in the 70s

The Brief Western Washington faces smoky skies and unhealthy air quality due to local wildfires. Air Quality Alert is in effect for King and Snohomish counties until noon Wednesday. Smoke clears by Wednesday afternoon; cooler temperatures and possible showers expected by Sunday.



There were smoky skies on Tuesday for western Washington with an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy conditions.

Smoke from the local wildfires will continue to be pushed into western Washington through Wednesday morning due to offshore flow.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for King and Snohomish counties through noon Wednesday.

Smoke will clear into the afternoon with highs in the 70s, some spots in the upper 80s to the south with mostly sunny skies.

A weak disturbance will push through Thursday, dropping highs into the 60s with a few more clouds. Skies remain mostly dry through Saturday, with the best chance of showers returning Sunday into next week.

