Seattle weather: Gusty winds easing into the weekend

A second storm brought gusty winds to western Washington early Friday. While Friday's storm was weaker than Tuesday's "bomb cyclone," winds in some spots did peak over 50 mph. Many of the hard hit locations on the east side and our foothills were spared the strongest gusts with this latest storm.

A round of gusty winds moved through western Washington on Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect for overnight tonight for the north and central Washington coast along with the Inlet and western portions of Skagit and Whatcom counties.

Wind Advisories is in effect overnight for parts of Western Washington.

The strongest winds will remain along the coastal regions and through the Inlet overnight. We will see them relaxing through the morning and afternoon with just light winds by the evening hours.

Winds will ease throughout the day on Saturday with calmer weather ahead.

With the storm sitting off the coast near Vancouver Island, bands of rain will rotate through during the day. Scattered showers will be around on Saturday with slightly better chances on Sunday.

A few showers will be possible around western Washington on Saturday.

After a very mild day on Friday with near 60 degrees, it will cool off some over the weekend with highs returning to near normal on Saturday.

A cooler day is expected around Western Washington on Saturday.

More widespread showers will be possible on Sunday. If you are heading to the Seahawks game, it might be a good idea to pack a rain poncho. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, conditions will be trending drier and cooler for Thanksgiving.

After a stormy few days, a quieter week ahead leading into Thanksgiving.

