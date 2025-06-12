Seattle Weather: Cooler end to week, warmer and sunny Father's Day Weekend

The Brief Seattle saw cooler temperatures in the mid 60s on Thursday due to increased cloud cover and an upper-level trough. Expect more clouds and patchy drizzle tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s are forecasted for Father's Day weekend.



It was a cooler afternoon with more clouds and temperatures in the mid 60s. Highs were several degrees below average as an upper-level trough moved into the Pacific Northwest. We did see a few sunbreaks in the south sound, but it was definitely different compared to how we started the week!

Clouds will increase tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s and even a few pockets of patchy drizzle along the coast and in the mountains.

What's next:

It will be another cooler day Friday, with highs in the mid 60s and mostly cloudy skies. A few sunbreaks are possible in the afternoon.

After a cooler few days, sunshine and 70s make a return for Father's Day weekend. The next chance of showers return early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

